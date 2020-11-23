NEO: The World Ends With You è il sequel tanto atteso per 14 anni. Trailer e uscita prevista su PS4 e Switch (Di lunedì 23 novembre 2020) Neo: The World Ends With You uscirà per Nintendo Switch e PlayStation 4 nell'estate del 2021, secondo quanto annunciato da Square Enix. Come il gioco originale, Neo si svolge per le strade di Shibuya, Tokyo, dove i giocatori prenderanno parte al "Reaper's Game", una battaglia per la sopravvivenza per la vita o la morte. I giocatori assumeranno il ruolo di Rindo mentre tentano di scoprire i misteri dietro il gioco a cui sono stati costretti a prendere parte. "Neo: The World Ends With You porta in vita una ricreazione della moderna Shibuya in uno stile unico e ispirato ai fumetti. I giocatori possono esplorare e godersi i panorami, i suoni e la cultura di questa frenetica città, combattere i mostri insieme ai loro compagni alleati in battaglie d'azione frenetiche e ... Leggi su eurogamer (Di lunedì 23 novembre 2020) Neo: TheYou uscirà per Nintendoe PlayStation 4 nell'estate del 2021, secondo quanto annunciato da Square Enix. Come il gioco originale, Neo si svolge per le strade di Shibuya, Tokyo, dove i giocatori prenderanno parte al "Reaper's Game", una battaglia per la sopravvivenza per la vita o la morte. I giocatori assumeranno il ruolo di Rindo mentre tentano di scoprire i misteri dietro il gioco a cui sono stati costretti a prendere parte. "Neo: TheYou porta in vita una ricreazione della moderna Shibuya in uno stile unico e ispirato ai fumetti. I giocatori possono esplorare e godersi i panorami, i suoni e la cultura di questa frenetica città, combattere i mostri insieme ai loro compagni alleati in battaglie d'azione frenetiche e ...

