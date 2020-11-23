F1 2020: scarica la prova gratuitaNEO: THE WORLD ENDS WITH YOU ANNUNCIATO PER PS4 E SWITCHMarianna Manduca denuncia 12 volte il marito per le botte : ma lui ...Come efficientare la produzione industriale attraverso software per ...AS Roma e Mkers insieme negli eSportRevell presenta i suoi 3D PuzzleTonno vs salmone: qual'è il più salutare?Nuovi Dpcm: Come passeremo Natale e Capodanno?Ballando con le stelle, una finale densa di colpi di scenaI 4 migliori film sul gioco d'azzardo su Netflix ora

NEO | The World Ends With You è il sequel tanto atteso per 14 anni Trailer e uscita prevista su PS4 e Switch

Neo: The World Ends With You uscirà per Nintendo Switch e PlayStation 4 nell'estate del 2021, secondo ...

NEO: The World Ends With You è il sequel tanto atteso per 14 anni. Trailer e uscita prevista su PS4 e Switch (Di lunedì 23 novembre 2020) Neo: The World Ends With You uscirà per Nintendo Switch e PlayStation 4 nell'estate del 2021, secondo quanto annunciato da Square Enix. Come il gioco originale, Neo si svolge per le strade di Shibuya, Tokyo, dove i giocatori prenderanno parte al "Reaper's Game", una battaglia per la sopravvivenza per la vita o la morte. I giocatori assumeranno il ruolo di Rindo mentre tentano di scoprire i misteri dietro il gioco a cui sono stati costretti a prendere parte. "Neo: The World Ends With You porta in vita una ricreazione della moderna Shibuya in uno stile unico e ispirato ai fumetti. I giocatori possono esplorare e godersi i panorami, i suoni e la cultura di questa frenetica città, combattere i mostri insieme ai loro compagni alleati in battaglie d'azione frenetiche e ...
Square-Enix annuncia Neo: The World Ends with You
SQUARE ENIX ha annunciato che NEO: The World Ends with You, il seguito del gioco di ruolo e d'azione di successo The World Ends with You, arriverà su PlayStation 4 e Nintendo Switch nell'estate 2021.
Annunciato NEO: The World Ends with You. In arrivo su Switch e PS4 nel 2021
Al termine di un conto alla rovescia avviato la scorsa settimana sul sito del franchise, Square Enix ha pubblicato il primo video di presentazione di NEO: The World Ends With You, un capitolo del tutt ...
