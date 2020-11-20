BizLink Launches the First 1-Meter USB4™ Gen 3 Type-C Cable in the World

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 20 novembre 2020) The latest breakthrough in USB4s for greater connection flexibility between USB4 devices FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/, a global leader in interconnect solutions, is proud to announce the1-USB4 Gen 3-Cin the market after the release of its 0.8-USB4in October 2020.has continuously developed high-speed interconnect solutions with outstanding design and reliable manufacturing capability. The new USB4is designed with 1in length, which is the longest USB4with the USB-IF Test ID 4561.always pushes the limits of interconnection. With the large margin of signal ...