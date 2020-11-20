Il nuovo Night City Wire mostra Johnny Silverhand, gameplay e ...Cyberpunk 2077 nuovo gameplay trailerShenmue III disponibile oggi su SteamGTA Online: ricompense triple nelle gare terrestri5Way: la realtà al servizio dei giovani designerScuola, non è andato bene niente: 25 novembre sciopero!BONUS VACANZA IN CAMPING E VILLAGGI ANCHE NEL 2021GeForce NOW arriva in Streaming su iOS SafariMicrosoft Store dà il via al Black FridayPerché e come aprire un e-commerce di cannabis light

BizLink Launches the First 1-Meter USB4™ Gen 3 Type-C Cable in the World

The latest breakthrough in USB4 Cables for greater connection flexibility between USB4 devices FREMONT, ...

BizLink Launches the First 1-Meter USB4™ Gen 3 Type-C Cable in the World (Di venerdì 20 novembre 2020) The latest breakthrough in USB4 Cables for greater connection flexibility between USB4 devices FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 BizLink, a global leader in interconnect solutions, is proud to announce the First 1-Meter USB4 Gen 3 Type-C Cable in the market after the release of its 0.8-Meter USB4 Cable in October 2020. BizLink has continuously developed high-speed interconnect solutions with outstanding design and reliable manufacturing capability. The new USB4 Cable is designed with 1 Meter in length, which is the longest USB4 Cable with the USB-IF Test ID 4561. BizLink always pushes the limits of interconnection. With the large margin of signal ...
