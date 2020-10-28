Blame game afoot in second wave Italy

Leggi su formiche

(Di mercoledì 28 ottobre 2020) Tiredness, anxiety, rage, frustration, pain.’s PM Giuseppe Conte used these words to acknowledge how the Italians feel about the spread of coronavirus, which is back on the rise. He was right, of course; but the public is now aiming these feelings at his government. On Sunday Mr Conte announced a new batch of measures to contain the spread of infections. His decree closed high schools, theatres, cinemas, gyms and swimming pools, and barred restaurants and bars from remaining open past 6.00 PM. All on top of a nationwide curfew to limit social gatherings. The workers in said businesses, already battered by the previous lockdown and the costly compliance to sanitary measures, did not take it in stride. The new decree disproportionally affects them, and financial help from the State has been spotty at best so far. Many took to the streets (peacefully) to ...