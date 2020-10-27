Cyberpunk 2077 rinviato ancoraLa pantera leggendaria terrorizza i cittadini di BraithwaiteGhostrunner disponibile su Console e PCACE COMBAT 7 per il 25° anniversario arriva un nuovo DLCL’inchiesta di report conferma, la Lega ha bloccato i test ...CLEMENTONI PRESENTA IL NUOVO SITOSurface Pro X : in Italia le nuove configurazioniTwitch: i canali da seguire per HalloweenThe Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV disponibile per Ps4Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Trailer di lancio

No strolling in Genoa after 21 | 00

But it will not be possible to circulate for no reason. He added that the ban will not apply to people ...

zazoom
Commenta
No strolling in Genoa after 21:00 (Di martedì 27 ottobre 2020) "But it will not be possible to circulate for no reason". He added that the ban will not apply to people travelling in cars or on motorbikes and said it will be possible to go running., ANSA,.
Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : strolling Genoa

Dove andare al mare da Milano: Santa Margherita o Forte dei Marmi  Marie Claire
No strolling in Genoa after 21:00
ROME, OCT 27 - Genoa Mayor Marco Bucci has signed an order coming into force on Tuesday that bans people from going out for a stroll in the city between 21:00 and 6:00 in order to combat the spread of ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : strolling Genoa
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : strolling Genoa strolling Genoa after