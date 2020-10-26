Third party tests confirm HYZON Motors' new liquid-cooled fuel cell stack leads the world in power density

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 26 ottobre 2020) - HONEOYE FALLS, New York, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/Hydrogen mobility and clean energy company,Inc ("") has today revealed new test data from the latest generation of its proton exchange membrane (PEM)s.'s new automotive grade PEMs have been optimized for durability and long operating life, addressing the most demanding usage scenarios for commercial vehicles and machinery. This specifically includes challenging, high utilization mobility applications such as trucks, trains, and airplanes. Mostmodules used in heavy vehicles to-date deliver continuousaround 100 kilowatts (kW) or less – with peak...