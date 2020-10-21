Fallout 76|la Giornata delle Bombe!Kaspersky partecipa all’evento Cultura e innovazioneDOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Parte 1 disponibileSkincare maschile: come farla, con quali prodotti e quante volteRed Dead Online: Halloween Pass, Dead of Night e Pantere LeggendarieStagione 6 di Warzone e Modern Warfare | The Haunting of VerdanskTerraria mobile riceve l’ aggiornamento 1.4Destiny 2: Oltre la Luce – Trailer della storiaLe Iene aggrediti e immobilizzati dai CasamonicaRTX ON: molti giochi con Ray Tracing e DLSS quest’anno

Bloomreach and Exponea Announce Strategic Partnership

Complementary solutions offer end-to-end marketing, product discovery, and commerce experiences that ...

zazoom
Commenta
Bloomreach and Exponea Announce Strategic Partnership (Di mercoledì 21 ottobre 2020) Complementary solutions offer end-to-end marketing, product discovery, and commerce experiences that enable clients to personalize and target customers across all channels MOUNTAIN VIEW, California and LONDON, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Bloomreach, the leader in commerce experience™, and Exponea, the leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) provider, today Announced that they are entering a Strategic Partnership. Both Bloomreach and Exponea have experienced significant growth as a result of the recent surge in digital commerce and online shopping worldwide. The Bloomreach Experience Platform (brX) drives over $200 billion in digital commerce experiences across many of the world's largest online retailers, brands, distributors, ...
Leggi su iltempo
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Bloomreach and
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Bloomreach and Bloomreach Exponea Announce Strategic Partnership