Sitel Group Launches New EXP+™ To Simplify Delivery Of End-To-End Customer Experience Services (Di lunedì 14 settembre 2020) Utilizing decades of Customer Experience know-how combined with advanced technology and analytics, EXP+™ provides a new tailored solution to fit the needs of every brand MIAMI, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Sitel Group, a global leader in end-to-end Customer Experience (CX) products and solutions, today announced the launch of EXP+™, its Enterprise Experience Platform, a flexible solution with complete cloud capability that is designed to Simplify the Delivery of end-to-end CX Services, while boosting efficiency, effectiveness and Customer satisfaction. EXP+ offers integrated and vertical-specific solutions tailored to clients' specific needs, including performance management, ... Leggi su iltempo
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Sitel GroupMercato Call Center Outsourcing 2020-2025: dimensioni del settore, quota, componenti, utenti finali, entrate di mercato e analisi della domanda regionale SETTENEWS
Sitel GroupSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sitel Group