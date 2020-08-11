Huawei Partners with Merriam-Webster to Bring World-Class Dictionary App to AppGallery Users (Di martedì 11 agosto 2020) Merriam-Webster Dictionary app is now accessible on Huawei devices, with an exclusive activation offer to promote further learning SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Merriam-Webster's most trusted and useful Dictionary app has arrived on AppGallery. As the Dictionary publisher helping millions to understand and use language better, Merriam-Webster has been America's leading language provider for over 180 years and has one of the largest teams of professional Dictionary writers and editors globally. Alongside a complete access to all the definitions, the app features an integrated thesaurus, audio pronunciations from real English speakers, and example ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Huawei Partners TIM non ha incluso Huawei nell'elenco dei partner per le reti 5G Tech Fanpage Huawei Summer Promo: offerte per tutti i gusti

Continua per tutto agosto la Summer Promo di Huawei con tanti sconti pensati per chi vuole acquistare un nuovo prodotto del brand cinese. Continua la Summer Promo di Huawei pensata per chi vuole acqui ...

Huawei: fino al 31 agosto vantaggi ed offerte dai partner

Fino al 31 Agosto è attiva la campagna promozionale intitolata “Insieme con un semplice tocco” lanciata da Huawei in collaborazione con i principali partner, tra cui troviamo HYPE, Burger King, Satisp ...

Continua per tutto agosto la Summer Promo di Huawei con tanti sconti pensati per chi vuole acquistare un nuovo prodotto del brand cinese. Continua la Summer Promo di Huawei pensata per chi vuole acqui ...Fino al 31 Agosto è attiva la campagna promozionale intitolata “Insieme con un semplice tocco” lanciata da Huawei in collaborazione con i principali partner, tra cui troviamo HYPE, Burger King, Satisp ...