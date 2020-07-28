Nancy Brilli sirenetta a Ponza conquista i social.La mamma va a fare il bagno: trovata morta poco dopo da marito e ...La Vespa d’epoca – cosa dovresti sapere sulla storica due ruoteChe bambola! Il caldo allenamento di Diletta LeottaIl fidanzato di Rocco Casalino ha ricevuto segnalazione ...Giocatori sempre meno solitari: ecco come il mondo dei videogame è ...Festa 18 anni a Roma : ecco tutto quello che ti serveVanessa Grey: La musica è più forte del CovidSempre atomica! Elisabetta Canalis in micro-slip infuoca i fanSei irriconoscibile! lary Blasi ha esagerato con la chirurgia ...

CES 2021 Moves to an All-Digital Experience
ARLINGTON, Va., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today ...

CES 2021 Moves to an All-Digital Experience (Di martedì 28 luglio 2020)

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced CES® 2021 – January 6-9, 2021 – will be an all-Digital Experience connecting exhibitors, customers, thought leaders and media from around the world. The new format will allow participants to hear from technology innovators, see cutting-edge technologies and the latest product launches, and engage with global brands and startups from around the world. "Amid the pandemic and growing global health concerns about the spread of COVID-19, it's just not possible to safely convene tens of thousands of people in Las Vegas in early January 2021 to meet and do business in person," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "Technology helps us all work, learn and connect during the ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CES 2021

