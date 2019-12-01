Inter-SPAL | Conte | Essere in testa ci deve riempire di orgoglio

Leggi la notizia su feedproxy.google

(Di domenica 1 dicembre 2019) Il tecnico commenta il successo che ha portato i nerazzurri inal campionato: "Vogliamo dare fastidio alla Juventus. Vidal? Mi ha sempre dato tutto".

mastelli93 : @donbicenzo #Pronotwitter/17 SAMPDORIA-JUVENTUS 0-2 FIORENTINA-ROMA 1-3 UDINESE-CAGLIARI 0-0 INTER-GENOA 1-1 TORINO… - YorhaMinhaj : Predictions for the final matchday of the year in Italy. Sampdoria 0-1 Juventus Fiorentina ?-??Roma Udinese 1-2 Cag… - Enzobruno9 : @donbicenzo SAMPDORIA-JUVENTUS 0-2 FIORENTINA-ROMA 1-1 UDINESE-CAGLIARI 1-3 INTER-GENOA 2-0 TORINO-SPAL 3-0 ATALANT… -