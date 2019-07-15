Anche se sono sposata mi sento attratta dalle donne! La confidenza ...Pierluigi Diaco in diretta s’infuria con le sue ospitiProclamato lo stato di agitazione : Riorganizzazione compiti medico ...Flavio Briatore : Per Ibiza e Mykonos ci sono tanti aerei per la ...Maurizio Costanzo in difesa di Francesca FialdiniThe Division 2: Spedizione nei sobborghi di D.C. disponibile a luglioMiss Reginetta d'Italia 2019 in Puglia e Basilicata: terza tappa è al ...Fuori ora il nuovo singolo di Mauro Tummolo “Tutta la notte”Xiaomi pronta ad aprire un Mi Store a GenovaMaddalena Corvaglia è innamoratissima! La romantica dedica per il ...

2 Fast 2 Furious | cast | trama e curiosità sul secondo capitolo della saga

2 Fast 2 Furious | cast | trama e curiosità sul secondo capitolo della saga

2 Fast 2 Furious: cast, trama e curiosità sul secondo capitolo della saga (Di lunedì 15 luglio 2019) Sequenze mozzafiato per il sequel di Fast and Furious con l’agente O’Conner, privato del suo distintivo, che viene reclutato dall’FBI per infiltrarsi in un giro clandestino di corsa automobilistiche a Miami per smantellare un’organizzazione criminale. 2 Fast 2 Furious va in onda lunedì 15 luglio alle ore 21.10 su Italia1. 2 Fast 2 Furious trailer 2 Fast 2 Furious trama L’ex poliziotto Brian O’Conner recluta il suo amico d’infanzia Roman Pierce per collaborare al trasporto di una partita di denaro sporco per conto del boss malavitoso Carter Verone, che come attività di copertura gestisce una ditta di import-export in Florida. Il nuovo lavoro di Brian, in realtà, è una copertura: Brian agisce per l’FBI accanto all’agente Monica Fuentes (Eva Mendes), che si è infiltrata nell’organizzazione per tentare di sventare il traffico e ...
