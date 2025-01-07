BIAL Announces First Patient Out in its Phase 2 Clinical Trial of BIA 28-6156 - a Novel Therapy for GBA1 Parkinson' s Disease
PORTO, Portugal, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/
BIAL, a hundred-year-old innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on neurosciences and rare Diseases, announced that the First Patient has completed the full dose regimen in the ACTIVATE Phase 2 study.BIA 28-6156 is a First-in-class, small molecule for once-daily oral administration, allosteric activator of beta-glucocerebrosidase (GCase), in development for the treatment of Patients with Parkinson's Disease (PD) who have a mutation in the glucocerebrosidase 1 (GBA1) gene (GBA-PD). By increasing the activity of GCase, BIA 28-6156 may be the First drug to directly modify the underlying cause of the Disease by re-establishing the sphingolipid recycling(1,2).Joerg Holenz, BIAL's Chief Scientific Officer, comments: "The First Patient out in the ACTIVATE study marks a pivotal milestone in the development of BIA 28-6156, as well as for our ambition to create transformative value for people living with neurodegenerative Diseases.
