BIAL Announces First Patient Out in its Phase 2 Clinical Trial of BIA 28-6156 - a Novel Therapy for GBA1 Parkinson' s Disease

PORTO, Portugal, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/, a hundred-year-old innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on neurosciences and rares, announced that thehas completed the full dose regimen in the ACTIVATE2 study.BIA 28-is a-in-class, small molecule for once-daily oral administration, allosteric activator of beta-glucocerebrosidase (GCase), in development for the treatment ofs with's(PD) who have a mutation in the glucocerebrosidase 1 () gene (GBA-PD). By increasing the activity of GCase, BIA 28-may be thedrug to directly modify the underlying cause of theby re-establishing the sphingolipid recycling(1,2).Joerg Holenz,'s Chief Scientific Officer, comments: "Theout in the ACTIVATE study marks a pivotal milestone in the development of BIA 28-, as well as for our ambition to create transformative value for people living with neurodegeneratives.