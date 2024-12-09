Zentiva completes voluntary public purchase offer for APONTIS PHARMA AG
FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Zentiva AG, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zentiva PHARMA GmbH, headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, and part of Zentiva group ("Zentiva"), completed the voluntary public purchase offer for the shares of APONTIS PHARMA AG ("APONTIS PHARMA").Zentiva now holds approx. 83.57% of the share capital and approx. 85.27% of the voting rights of APONTIS PHARMA. As announced on 27 November 2024, all offer conditions set out in the offer document are fulfilled or Zentiva has effectively waived them in advance. Settlement of the offer took place today. Zentiva and APONTIS PHARMA have agreed in the investment agreement that APONTIS PHARMA's management board will, to the extent permitted by law and subject to its fiduciary duties, terminate the inclusion of the APONTIS PHARMA shares in the trading on the open market (Freiverkehr) immediately following the settlement of the offer.
