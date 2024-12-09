Liberoquotidiano.it - Zentiva completes voluntary public purchase offer for APONTIS PHARMA AG

FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/AG, a wholly-owned subsidiary ofGmbH, headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, and part ofgroup (""), completed thefor the shares ofAG ("").now holds approx. 83.57% of the share capital and approx. 85.27% of the voting rights of. As announced on 27 November 2024, allconditions set out in thedocument are fulfilled orhas effectively waived them in advance. Settlement of thetook place today.andhave agreed in the investment agreement that's management board will, to the extent permitted by law and subject to its fiduciary duties, terminate the inclusion of theshares in the trading on the open market (Freiverkehr) immediately following the settlement of the