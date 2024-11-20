Navigating the Cycles | 2024 World Maritime Merchants Forum Held in Hong Kong
Hong Kong, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/
On 18 November, the 2024 World Maritime Merchants Forum grandly opened in Hong Kong, China. As a major platform for global Maritime industry exchange and dialogue, this landmark event was led by China Merchants Group (CMG) in collaboration with the Transport and Logistics Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government, the Baltic and International Maritime Council (BIMCO), the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and the Hong Kong Shipowners Association (HKSOA).Since 2021, the World Maritime Merchants Forum has been Held in Hong Kong for three consecutive years. This year, the Forum once again partnered with "Hong Kong Maritime Week" under the theme "Navigating the Cycles", focusing on the latest policies, trends and hot topics in the Maritime industry.
On 18 November, the 2024 World Maritime Merchants Forum grandly opened in Hong Kong, China. As a major platform for global Maritime industry exchange and dialogue, this landmark event was led by China Merchants Group (CMG) in collaboration with the Transport and Logistics Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government, the Baltic and International Maritime Council (BIMCO), the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and the Hong Kong Shipowners Association (HKSOA).Since 2021, the World Maritime Merchants Forum has been Held in Hong Kong for three consecutive years. This year, the Forum once again partnered with "Hong Kong Maritime Week" under the theme "Navigating the Cycles", focusing on the latest policies, trends and hot topics in the Maritime industry.
Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it
Liberoquotidiano.it - Navigating the Cycles | 2024 World Maritime Merchants Forum Held in Hong Kong
- Navigating the Cycles | 2024 World Maritime Merchants Forum Held in Hong Kong
- BMW Motorrad presents the International GS Trophy 2024 in Namibia. The ninth edition of the event returns to its roots, Africa
- Focus presenta l’App Impulse E-bike Navigation
- Navigating the Cycles | 2024 World Maritime Merchants Forum Held in Hong Kong - On 18 November, the 2024 World Maritime Merchants Forum grandly opened in Hong Kong, China. As a major platform for global maritime industry exchange and dialogue, this landmark event was led by China ... (adnkronos.com)
- Skadden's Ki Hong on Navigating the 2024 Election Cycle ... Legally - With the U.S. Presidential election less than two weeks away, fundraising and campaigning efforts have been in full swing for the November election. As is true in every election season, many ... (law.com)
Violenze e torture nel carcere di Trapani, 11 agenti arrestati agi.it
Camion che trasporta batterie prende fuoco in A21, pompieri al lavoro ilpiacenza.it
Narni, un incontro per ricordare Sascha Manuel Proietti: “Tutto qui dentro parla di lui” ternitoday.it
Adriano Panatta sicuro: “L’Italia è la squadra nettamente più forte in Coppa Davis” oasport.it
Papa Francesco ricorda i mille giorni di guerra in Ucraina: l’appello per la pace e l’amore gaeta.it
Un particolare movimento degli occhi è un segnale di Alzheimer e può essere ascoltato: al via i test fanpage.it
Grande Fratello, per Federica Petagna non è finita qui: anche Giovanni De Rosa pronto a parlare comingsoon.it
Camion che trasporta batterie prende fuoco in A21, pompieri al lavoro ilpiacenza.it
Narni, un incontro per ricordare Sascha Manuel Proietti: “Tutto qui dentro parla di lui” ternitoday.it
Adriano Panatta sicuro: “L’Italia è la squadra nettamente più forte in Coppa Davis” oasport.it
Papa Francesco ricorda i mille giorni di guerra in Ucraina: l’appello per la pace e l’amore gaeta.it
Un particolare movimento degli occhi è un segnale di Alzheimer e può essere ascoltato: al via i test fanpage.it
Grande Fratello, per Federica Petagna non è finita qui: anche Giovanni De Rosa pronto a parlare comingsoon.it
Video Navigating the