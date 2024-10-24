Inter-news.it - Arnautovic in Young Boys-Inter compie un errore più grave del rigore sbagliato

Leggi tutta la notizia su Inter-news.it

(Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Markosbaglia ildel possibile vantaggio in(0-1). Ma l’piùdell’attaccante austriaco è un altro. NON È DA QUESTI PARTICOLARI – La prestazione di Markoindi ieri si riassume in due fotografie. La prima è quella delal terzo minuto del secondo tempo. Unche stava costando caro ai nerazzurri, costretti ad inseguire il gol fino al 93?. E poi c’è la foto del suo volto affranto in panchina, dopo aver lasciato il posto a Lautaro Martinez al 61?. Unancora distrutto e profondamente affranto per l’dal dischetto. Con compagni e staff di Simone Inzaghi che a più riprese provano a consolarlo, quasi parafrasando i versi di Francesco De Gregori (“Non aver paura di sbagliare un calcio di, non è da questi particolari che si giudica un giocatore”).