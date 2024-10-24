Inter-news.it di 24 ott 2024

Arnautovic in Young Boys-Inter compie un errore più grave del rigore sbagliato

Arnautovic in Young Boys-Inter compie un errore più grave del rigore sbagliato (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Marko Arnautovic sbaglia il rigore del possibile vantaggio in Young Boys-Inter (0-1). Ma l’errore più grave dell’attaccante austriaco è un altro. NON È DA QUESTI PARTICOLARI – La prestazione di Marko Arnautovic in Young Boys-Inter di ieri si riassume in due fotografie. La prima è quella del rigore sbagliato al terzo minuto del secondo tempo. Un errore che stava costando caro ai nerazzurri, costretti ad inseguire il gol fino al 93?. E poi c’è la foto del suo volto affranto in panchina, dopo aver lasciato il posto a Lautaro Martinez al 61?. Un Arnautovic ancora distrutto e profondamente affranto per l’errore dal dischetto. Con compagni e staff di Simone Inzaghi che a più riprese provano a consolarlo, quasi parafrasando i versi di Francesco De Gregori (“Non aver paura di sbagliare un calcio di rigore, non è da questi particolari che si giudica un giocatore”).
