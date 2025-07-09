WWE | Ricky Saints sceglie la stipulazione per il match contro Ethan Page a Great American Bash

Nell’affascinante mondo della WWE, ogni scelta può cambiare le sorti di una battaglia. Ricky Saints, protagonista dell’8 luglio a NXT, ha affrontato un’intensa sfida contro la Vanity Squad di EVOLVE, con in palio la possibilità di decidere la stipulazione del suo prossimo grande match contro Ethan Page al Great American Bash. La domanda ora è: quale sarà la sua mossa strategica per sorprendere tutti e conquistare la vittoria?

L’episodio di NXT dell’8 luglio è stato davvero ricco di azione, e la compagnia ha ancora molto da costruire in vista di Great American Bash. Durante la puntata, sono stati definiti anche gli ultimi dettagli in vista dell’evento. Questa settimana, Ricky Saints ha affrontato una dura sfida contro la Vanity Squad di EVOLVE in un gauntlet match. La posta in palio? Se avesse vinto, avrebbe potuto scegliere la stipulazione per il suo match contro Ethan Page, in programma questo sabato. Can Ricky Saints survive the Gauntlet? #WWENXT pic.twitter.comsoPmDzHqw7 — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) July 9, 2025 RICKY SAINTS SURVIVES THE GAUNTLET! He'll face Ethan Page for the NA Championship at The Great American Bash! #WWENXT pic. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Ricky Saints sceglie la stipulazione per il match contro Ethan Page a Great American Bash

