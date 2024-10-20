McKenna Grace in trattative per unirsi al cast di Scream 7? (Di domenica 20 ottobre 2024) McKenna Grace in trattative per unirsi al cast di Scream 7? Le riprese del prossimo Scream 7 dovrebbero iniziare presto (probabilmente entro la fine dell’anno) e è cominciato a circolare un nuovo rumor sul casting di McKenna Grace nel film. Secondo Daniel Richtman, Grace è in lizza per il ruolo della figlia maggiore di Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Tatum. Abbiamo anche la conferma che Courteney Cox riprenderà il suo ruolo di Gale Weathers. L’attrice di Friends aveva precedentemente dichiarato di non aver firmato ufficialmente, ma ora ha rivelato a US Magazine che Gale tornerà dopo essere stata molto vicina alla morte nel film precedente. “Sono la regina di Scream più longeva, quindi immagino che non potrò fermarmi ora”, ha detto l’attrice. Leggi tutta la notizia su Cinefilos.it (Di domenica 20 ottobre 2024)inperaldi7? Le riprese del prossimo7 dovrebbero iniziare presto (probabilmente entro la fine dell’anno) e è cominciato a circolare un nuovo rumor suling dinel film. Secondo Daniel Richtman,è in lizza per il ruolo della figlia maggiore di Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Tatum. Abbiamo anche la conferma che Courteney Cox riprenderà il suo ruolo di Gale Weathers. L’attrice di Friends aveva precedentemente dichiarato di non aver firmato ufficialmente, ma ora ha rivelato a US Magazine che Gale tornerà dopo essere stata molto vicina alla morte nel film precedente. “Sono la regina dipiù longeva, quindi immagino che non potrò fermarmi ora”, ha detto l’attrice.

