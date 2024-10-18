“Created by Humans”: la start up per proteggere il diritto d’autore dall’I.A. (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) New York, 18 ottobre 2024 – “Vogliamo essere l'azienda che difende e protegge il lavoro dei creatori umani, aiutandoli anche a navigare nel mondo dell'I.A. e a trarne profitto”. Lo ha affermato Trip Adler, co-fondatore e amministratore delegato di Created by Humans, una start up il cui obiettivo è supportare gli scrittori nel concedere in licenza le loro opere perché siano utilizzate da parte di aziende di intelligenza artificiale. Di recente, la società ha stretto una partnership con la Authors Guild, la più grande e antica associazione di scrittori professionali negli Stati Uniti. La notizia della partnership non arriva in un momento a caso: come scrive il New York Times, “Internet è già invaso da libri generati da I.A., e chatbot sofisticati possono generare istantaneamente riepiloghi dettagliati di libri e produrre materiale nello stile di scrittori popolari”. Quotidiano.net - “Created by Humans”: la start up per proteggere il diritto d’autore dall’I.A. Leggi tutta la notizia su Quotidiano.net (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) New York, 18 ottobre 2024 – “Vogliamo essere l'azienda che difende e protegge il lavoro dei creatori umani, aiutandoli anche a navigare nel mondo dell'I.A. e a trarne profitto”. Lo ha affermato Trip Adler, co-fondatore e amministratore delegato diby, unaup il cui obiettivo è supportare gli scrittori nel concedere in licenza le loro opere perché siano utilizzate da parte di aziende di intelligenza artificiale. Di recente, la società ha stretto una partnership con la Authors Guild, la più grande e antica associazione di scrittori professionali negli Stati Uniti. La notizia della partnership non arriva in un momento a caso: come scrive il New York Times, “Internet è già invaso da libri generati da I.A., e chatbot sofisticati possono generare istantaneamente riepiloghi dettagliati di libri e produrre materiale nello stile di scrittori popolari”.

