Katy O’Brian, un’attrice da cui c’è solo da imparare: «Io vado oltre». L’intervista (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) Zero dubbi sul fatto che Katy O’Brian, 35enne di Indianapolis, stia per diventare una star hollywoodiana. Sebbene ne sia consapevole anche lei, al nostro appuntamento non solo arriva prima, ma si dilunga a chiacchierare volentieri dopo che la nostra sessione Zoom è terminata. Al cinema l’abbiamo vista al fianco di Kristen Stewart in Love Lies Bleeding, secondo film di Rose Glass (dopo Saint Maud), un’action story d’amore lesbica che si scontra con un dramma familiare dalla natura più oscura. L’intervista di Amica a Katy O’Brian Katy, 35 anni, è nata a Indianapolis e vive a Los Angeles con la moglie e collega Kylie Chi. Amica.it - Katy O’Brian, un’attrice da cui c’è solo da imparare: «Io vado oltre». L’intervista Leggi tutta la notizia su Amica.it (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) Zero dubbi sul fatto cheO’Brian, 35enne di Indianapolis, stia per diventare una star hollywoodiana. Sebbene ne sia consapevole anche lei, al nostro appuntamento nonarriva prima, ma si dilunga a chiacchierare volentieri dopo che la nostra sessione Zoom è terminata. Al cinema l’abbiamo vista al fianco di Kristen Stewart in Love Lies Bleeding, secondo film di Rose Glass (dopo Saint Maud), un’action story d’amore lesbica che si scontra con un dramma familiare dalla natura più oscura. L’intervista di Amica aO’Brian, 35 anni, è nata a Indianapolis e vive a Los Angeles con la moglie e collega Kylie Chi.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Randy Newman Sells Publishing Catalogue to Litmus Music - Randy Newman 's music publishing rights, as well as his stake in his recorded catalogue, have been acquired by Litmus Music — a firm backed by multinational private equity company the Carlyle Group — ... (exclaim.ca)

Randy Newman Sells Catalog, Including Disney Classics, to Litmus Music - Randy Newman's catalog sale to Litmus Music encompasses his share of his recorded music and publishing rights to his Disney and solo career hits. (billboard.com)

Jazz Arts Group Welcomes Jon Lampley - Jazz Arts Group Columbus will welcome Ohio native and founding member of the dynamic Columbus group the Huntertones, Jon Lampley, for one night. Lampley is currently a member of Stephen Colbert’s The ... (broadwayworld.com)