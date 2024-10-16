Dick Cavett intervista Raquel Welch nel suo show nel 1972 (Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024) Raquel Welch è innegabilmente una delle donne più belle che abbiano mai camminato su questo pianeta. Ma con tanta attenzione al suo aspetto e alla sua carriera di attrice, pochi l’hanno sentita parlare con il cuore. Ecco perché, quando mi sono imbattuto nella sua apparizione al Dick Cavett show, non ho potuto fare a meno di notare un dettaglio sorprendente Per prima cosa, prendiamoci un momento per apprezzare quanto fosse splendida ed elegante Raquel Welch nei primi anni Settanta. Niente extension, niente botox, capelli del suo colore naturale e nessun tatuaggio in vista. Aveva un corpo stupendo, una personalità intrigante e un’intelligenza acuta. A mio parere, la Welch è sicuramente una delle donne più spettacolari e belle che abbiano mai calcato i nostri schermi. It.newsner.com - Dick Cavett intervista Raquel Welch nel suo show nel 1972 Leggi tutta la notizia su It.newsner.com (Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024)è innegabilmente una delle donne più belle che abbiano mai camminato su questo pianeta. Ma con tanta attenzione al suo aspetto e alla sua carriera di attrice, pochi l’hanno sentita parlare con il cuore. Ecco perché, quando mi sono imbattuto nella sua apparizione al, non ho potuto fare a meno di notare un dettaglio sorprendente Per prima cosa, prendiamoci un momento per apprezzare quanto fosse splendida ed elegantenei primi anni Settanta. Niente extension, niente botox, capelli del suo colore naturale e nessun tatuaggio in vista. Aveva un corpo stupendo, una personalità intrigante e un’intelligenza acuta. A mio parere, laè sicuramente una delle donne più spettacolari e belle che abbiano mai calcato i nostri schermi.

