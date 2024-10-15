Lettera43.it di 15 ott 2024

Praga vieta i pub crawl | addio ai tour notturni dei locali

Praga vieta i pub crawl: addio ai tour notturni dei locali (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Praga ha deciso di porre fine ai pub crawl, espressione inglese che indica i tour organizzati nei bar e nei locali della città durante la notte. L’amministrazione ha approvato un’ordinanza, che entrerà in vigore una volta pubblicata sulla gazzetta ufficiale, per vietare i viaggi dalle 22 alle 6 del mattino al fine di preservare il decoro e l’ordine pubblico. I tour dei pub rappresentano un’attività piuttosto gettonata soprattutto per i visitatori provenienti dall’estero – in particolare dal Regno Unito – che sperano di approfittare dei prezzi piuttosto bassi della birra, che in alcuni locali costa anche meno dell’acqua, e di sperimentare la fama della città come meta ideale per far festa a qualsiasi ora. «Siamo alla ricerca di turisti più acculturati e ricchi», ha spiegato il vicesindaco Jiri Pospisil. «Non vogliamo chi viene per un breve periodo solo per ubriacarsi».
Praga vieta da Lettera43.it

Lettera43.it - Praga vieta i pub crawl: addio ai tour notturni dei locali

Leggi tutta la notizia su Lettera43.it
Altre notizie su Praga vieta i pub crawl: addio ai tour notturni dei locali. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

From bar crawl bans to Airbnb crackdowns: How is Czechia tackling overtourism? - This city is targeting rowdy tourists with a bar crawl ban, costume crackdowns and Airbnb restrictions. View on euronews ... (msn.com)

A Praga sono stati vietati i tour guidati fra i bar - I cosiddetti “pub crawl” promossi dalle agenzie locali: lo scopo è ridurre chiasso e fastidi, e attirare turisti «più acculturati e ricchi» ... (ilpost.it)

Brit stag-do hotspot announces pub crawl BAN in major crackdown on boozy trips as city aims for ‘more cultured’ visitors - TOURISTS seeking booze-fuelled nights in the capital city of the Czech Republic will have to look elsewhere as Prague bans pub crawls. On Monday, city councillors announced that organized drinking ... (thesun.co.uk)

Video di Tendenza
Video Praga vieta
Video Praga vieta
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.