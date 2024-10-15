Praga vieta i pub crawl: addio ai tour notturni dei locali (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Praga ha deciso di porre fine ai pub crawl, espressione inglese che indica i tour organizzati nei bar e nei locali della città durante la notte. L’amministrazione ha approvato un’ordinanza, che entrerà in vigore una volta pubblicata sulla gazzetta ufficiale, per vietare i viaggi dalle 22 alle 6 del mattino al fine di preservare il decoro e l’ordine pubblico. I tour dei pub rappresentano un’attività piuttosto gettonata soprattutto per i visitatori provenienti dall’estero – in particolare dal Regno Unito – che sperano di approfittare dei prezzi piuttosto bassi della birra, che in alcuni locali costa anche meno dell’acqua, e di sperimentare la fama della città come meta ideale per far festa a qualsiasi ora. «Siamo alla ricerca di turisti più acculturati e ricchi», ha spiegato il vicesindaco Jiri Pospisil. «Non vogliamo chi viene per un breve periodo solo per ubriacarsi». Lettera43.it - Praga vieta i pub crawl: addio ai tour notturni dei locali Leggi tutta la notizia su Lettera43.it (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024)ha deciso di porre fine ai pub, espressione inglese che indica iorganizzati nei bar e neidella città durante la notte. L’amministrazione ha approvato un’ordinanza, che entrerà in vigore una volta pubblicata sulla gazzetta ufficiale, perre i viaggi dalle 22 alle 6 del mattino al fine di preservare il decoro e l’ordine pubblico. Idei pub rappresentano un’attività piuttosto gettonata soprattutto per i visitatori provenienti dall’estero – in particolare dal Regno Unito – che sperano di approfittare dei prezzi piuttosto bassi della birra, che in alcunicosta anche meno dell’acqua, e di sperimentare la fama della città come meta ideale per far festa a qualsiasi ora. «Siamo alla ricerca di turisti più acculturati e ricchi», ha spiegato il vicesindaco Jiri Pospisil. «Non vogliamo chi viene per un breve periodo solo per ubriacarsi».

