La JBJO Jodice Bros Jazz Orchestra, l'orchestra jazz con oltre 30 anni di esperienza, rende omaggio sabato 19 ottobre a Miles Davis con Magic Miles, ripercorrendo i capolavori dagli anni '50 agli '80 del leggendario trombettista, figura chiave del jazz e della musica popolare del XX secolo

Magic Miles, tributo a Miles Davis - La JBJO Jodice Bros Jazz Orchestra, l’orchestra jazz con oltre 30 anni di esperienza, rende omaggio sabato 19 ottobre a Miles Davis con Magic Miles, ripercorrendo i capolavori dagli anni '50 agli '80 ... (romatoday.it)

