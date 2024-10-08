Liberoquotidiano.it di 8 ott 2024

"Hannibal" the cannibal è riuscito a far perdere le sue tracce (Di martedì 8 ottobre 2024) Hannibal con Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore e Giancarlo Giannini. Regia di  Ridley Scott. Produzione USA  2001.  Durata: 2 ore LA TRAMA Seguito  del  "Silenzio degli innocenti" (Harris  scrisse  il romanzo dopo il maxi successo al cinema del "Silenzio")  . Hannibal the cannibal è riuscito a far perdere  le sue tracce. Ora dimora  a Firenze come un  qualsiasi turista americano. Nessuno  sospetta  di lui, tranne  un commissario  che si chiama Pazzi  come  un  famoso congiurato  fiorentino  del '500. Hannibal  gli fa  fare la  stessa  fine dell'antenato  buttandolo dalla  finestra. PERCHE' VEDERLO  Perchè Ridley Scott è decisamente in  forma. Non parliamo di Hopkins che è un Hannibal ancora  più inquietante  che nel precedente. A non funzionare  è Julianne Moore che  col personaggio  della trafelata agente dell'FBI non  c'entra nulla.
