Hannibal con Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore e Giancarlo Giannini. Regia di Ridley Scott. Produzione USA 2001. Durata: 2 ore LA TRAMA Seguito del "Silenzio degli innocenti" (Harris scrisse il romanzo dopo il maxi successo al cinema del "Silenzio") . Hannibal the cannibal è riuscito a far perdere le sue tracce. Ora dimora a Firenze come un qualsiasi turista americano. Nessuno sospetta di lui, tranne un commissario che si chiama Pazzi come un famoso congiurato fiorentino del '500. Hannibal gli fa fare la stessa fine dell'antenato buttandolo dalla finestra. PERCHE' VEDERLO Perchè Ridley Scott è decisamente in forma. Non parliamo di Hopkins che è un Hannibal ancora più inquietante che nel precedente. A non funzionare è Julianne Moore che col personaggio della trafelata agente dell'FBI non c'entra nulla.

