Change a light day addio alle lampadine a incandescenza per un risparmio in bolletta

(Di sabato 5 ottobre 2024) Il 6 ottobre è ilday, giornata creata appositamente per sensibilizzare le persone alla necessaria sostituzione dio alogene. Occorre optare per quelle a led, per l’ambiente sul lungo periodo e per sé nell’immediato. Ecco cosa sapere per poter risparmiare in. Cambiare leAl netto del fatto che gli italiani vorrebbero sempre poter ottenere unapiù bassa, ci si ritrova a vivere un cortocircuito nel nostro Paese. Un’indagine condotta da NielsenIQ sulla liberalizzazione del mercato delle utenze domestiche (commissionata da Pulsee), ha evidenziato una diffusa ignoranza. Ben il 73% delle persone non ha idea di quanto consumi in media di energia elettrica. Ciò che conta ed è ben chiaro è il prezzo finale.