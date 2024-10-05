Change a light day, addio alle lampadine a incandescenza per un risparmio in bolletta (Di sabato 5 ottobre 2024) Il 6 ottobre è il Change a light day, giornata creata appositamente per sensibilizzare le persone alla necessaria sostituzione di lampadine a incandescenza o alogene. Occorre optare per quelle a led, per l’ambiente sul lungo periodo e per sé nell’immediato. Ecco cosa sapere per poter risparmiare in bolletta. Cambiare le lampadine Al netto del fatto che gli italiani vorrebbero sempre poter ottenere una bolletta più bassa, ci si ritrova a vivere un cortocircuito nel nostro Paese. Un’indagine condotta da NielsenIQ sulla liberalizzazione del mercato delle utenze domestiche (commissionata da Pulsee), ha evidenziato una diffusa ignoranza. Ben il 73% delle persone non ha idea di quanto consumi in media di energia elettrica. Ciò che conta ed è ben chiaro è il prezzo finale.Leggi tutta la notizia su quifinanza
- Da winnipegfreepress: Solar power companies are growing fast in Africa, where 600 million still lack electricity - Companies that bring solar power to some of the poorest homes in Central and West Africa are said to be among the fastest growing on a continent whose governments have ...
- Da theboltonnews.co.uk: Chorley Old Road crash prompts calls for changes to junction - A Chorley Old Road resident has called for a change to a controversial junction scheme after a driver crashed into the boundary wall of her home. Resident Eileen Ball was at home when she heard a loud ...
- Da samaa.tv: Music as a reflection of social issues, cultural movements - Discover how music serves as a powerful medium to reflect societal and cultural issues. From revolutionary and national anthems to protest and rap songs, music has the ability to unite people, inspire ...
Video Change lightVideo Change light