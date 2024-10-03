Joan | il nuovo crime story con protagonista Sophie Turner

Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilos

(Di giovedì 3 ottobre 2024): ilconè una serie tv britannica drammatica in sei puntate creata da Anna Symon per ITV.interpreta il personaggio reale diHannington, una figura conosciuta come “la madrina” da alcuni aspetti della malavita britannica. Paul Frift è il produttore e la serie è diretta da Richard Laxton. La serie presenta il viaggio di Hannington da casalinga e madre, a piccolo delinquente, a ladro di diamanti e mente criminale nella Londra degli anni ’80. La serie, composta da sei episodi, è stata annunciata nel novembre 2022 eha ottenuto il ruolo diHannington.