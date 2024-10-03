Joan: il nuovo crime story con protagonista Sophie Turner (Di giovedì 3 ottobre 2024) Joan: il nuovo crime story con protagonista Sophie Turner Joan è una serie tv britannica drammatica in sei puntate creata da Anna Symon per ITV. Sophie Turner interpreta il personaggio reale di Joan Hannington, una figura conosciuta come “la madrina” da alcuni aspetti della malavita britannica. Paul Frift è il produttore e la serie è diretta da Richard Laxton. La serie presenta il viaggio di Hannington da casalinga e madre, a piccolo delinquente, a ladro di diamanti e mente criminale nella Londra degli anni ’80. La serie, composta da sei episodi, è stata annunciata nel novembre 2022 e Sophie Turner ha ottenuto il ruolo di Joan Hannington.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie da altre fonti che parlano di Sophie
