WWE | Seth Rollins appare durante la partita del Sunday Night Football tra i Ravens e i Bills

(Di lunedì 30 settembre 2024)è stato tolto dalla televisione a causa di un pestaggio da parte di Bronson Reed. Potrebbe essere fuori dal ring per un infortunio, ma sta abbastanza bene da poter comparire sui campi di. Il Messia è stato presente allatra ie iper ilè stato portato a bordo campo incitando e caricando i fan. Dopo aver fatto suonare la sua canzone per il pubblico,ha caricato la folla e poi ha promosso l’evento Bad Blood. .@WWEis HYPED for the @vs. @Buffalogame! pic.twitter.com/Q53508OByp— WWE (@WWE) September 30, 2024 La WWE ha pubblicato sui social un video dia bordo campo mentre esaltava la folla. Ha anche tifato per imentre scendevano in campo.