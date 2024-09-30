WWE: Seth Rollins appare durante la partita del Sunday Night Football tra i Ravens e i Bills (Di lunedì 30 settembre 2024) Seth Rollins è stato tolto dalla televisione a causa di un pestaggio da parte di Bronson Reed. Potrebbe essere fuori dal ring per un infortunio, ma sta abbastanza bene da poter comparire sui campi di Football. Il Messia è stato presente alla partita tra i Ravens e i Bills per il Sunday Night Football. Rollins è stato portato a bordo campo incitando e caricando i fan. Dopo aver fatto suonare la sua canzone per il pubblico, Rollins ha caricato la folla e poi ha promosso l’evento Bad Blood. .@WWERollins is HYPED for the @Ravens vs. @BuffaloBills game! pic.twitter.com/Q53508OByp— WWE (@WWE) September 30, 2024 La WWE ha pubblicato sui social un video di Rollins a bordo campo mentre esaltava la folla. Ha anche tifato per i Ravens mentre scendevano in campo.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
