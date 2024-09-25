Scarlet Witch sarà protagonista in The Mutant Saga – rumor

Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilos

(Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024)in TheDopo Doctor Strange nel Multiverso della Follia, non sappiamo ancora cosa riserva il futuro anell’MCU. Il personaggio sembra essere morto, ma la sua storia non è sicuramente finita e ci sono molti posti in cui Wanda Maximoff può ancora riaffiorare dopo la sua follia attraverso il Multiverso. Se si deve credere agli scooper online, un film suè da qualche parte all’orizzonte e abbiamo buone ragioni per credere che Agatha All Along offrirà un aggiornamento sullo stato di Wanda, se non un cameo completo di Elizabeth Olsen. Ci sono state molte voci sul personaggio nelle ultime settimane, ma @MyTimeToShineH (che ha rivelato il casting di Matthias Schoenaerts per Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow 10 giorni prima della sua ufficializzazione) ha appena condiviso un grande aggiornamento.