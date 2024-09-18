Fintech company Market Pay is launching a new generalised point-of-sale purchase solution (Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024) The solution combines terminal (POS) payments and smartphone (SoftPOS) payments in a single app PARIS, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
French Fintech company Market Pay, a pan-European payment platform, is launching a new point of sale software payment solution. The solution stands out by its ability to offer a single app available both for terminal and smartphone payments. It therefore can be used for all point of sale purchases. A single app for multiple payment experiences With this new offer, points of sale can easily and effectively deploy several shopping experiences. The app developed by Market Pay makes it possible to accept payments on payment terminals or iOS or Android smartphones/tablets.
