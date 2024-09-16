Il boss del Brentford Frank fornisce aggiornamenti sulle notizie “molto frustranti” (Di lunedì 16 settembre 2024) 2024-09-16 17:33:08 Ecco quanto riportato poco fa: Il manager del Brentford, Thomas Frank, ha dichiarato che l’attaccante in forma Yoane Wissa probabilmente dovrà stare fuori fino a novembre a causa di un infortunio riportato in un duro contrasto con Mateo Kovacic del Manchester City. Sabato Wissa ha segnato il gol più veloce della stagione di Premier League finora, regalando ai Bees un sorprendente vantaggio nel primo minuto all’Etihad Stadium, ma la sua serie di tre gol e un assist nella massima serie si è interrotta bruscamente quando è stato costretto a uscire a metà tempo. “Purtroppo Wissa non è una buona notizia”, ??ha detto Frank, che ha descritto come il “difesa spericolata” di Kovacic fosse stato “solo un passaggio in avanti contro l’uomo da dietro” dopo la sconfitta del Brentford per 2-1. “Sembra un infortunio che durerà un paio di mesi. È molto frustrante.Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcioNotizie su altre fonti
- Brentford forward Yoane Wissa to miss 'couple of months' with an ankle injury - New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS): brentford head coach Thomas frank has confirmed that centre-forward Yoane Wissa will miss a "couple of months" after picking up an ankle injury against Manchester City. daijiworld
- Brentford suffer Yoane Wissa injury blow as boss Thomas Frank provides update - The Bees striker scored in Saturday's defeat against Manchester City before being taken off before the break with an ankle problem ... mirror.co.uk
- Brentford forward Yoane Wissa ruled out for a 'couple of months' after suffering an ankle injury during defeat by Man City - Wissa opened the scoring inside opening 30 seconds against Manchester City on Saturday, but was then substituted just before half-time following a challenge with Mateo Kovacic. msn
Video boss delVideo boss del