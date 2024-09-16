Il boss del Brentford Frank fornisce aggiornamenti sulle notizie molto frustranti

Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcio

(Di lunedì 16 settembre 2024) 2024-09-16 17:33:08 Ecco quanto riportato poco fa: Il manager del, Thomas, ha dichiarato che l’attaccante in forma Yoane Wissa probabilmente dovrà stare fuori fino a novembre a causa di un infortunio riportato in un duro contrasto con Mateo Kovacic del Manchester City. Sabato Wissa ha segnato il gol più veloce della stagione di Premier League finora, regalando ai Bees un sorprendente vantaggio nel primo minuto all’Etihad Stadium, ma la sua serie di tre gol e un assist nella massima serie si è interrotta bruscamente quando è stato costretto a uscire a metà tempo. “Purtroppo Wissa non è una buona notizia”, ??ha detto, che ha descritto come il “difesa spericolata” di Kovacic fosse stato “solo un passaggio in avanti contro l’uomo da dietro” dopo la sconfitta delper 2-1. “Sembra un infortunio che durerà un paio di mesi. Èfrustrante.