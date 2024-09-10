Final Fantasy XIV quali sono e dove trovare i minion più rari e costosi dell’MMORPG di Square Enix

Leggi tutta la notizia su esports247

(Di martedì 10 settembre 2024) In “XIV”, l’MMORPG che ha conquistato milioni di giocatori in tutto il mondo, uno degli elementi più amati dai fan è la possibilità di collezionare i cosiddetti. Ogniha la sua storia, le sue sfide per essere ottenuto, e il suo fascino unico, rendendo l’esperienza di collezionare questi piccoli amici un’avventura a sé stante all’interno del vasto mondo di “Eorzea”.Questi piccoli compagni d’avventure, sebbene non siano di fondamentale importanza nel gioco principale, aggiungono un tocco di personalità e divertimento all’esperienza di gioco e anche se non svolgono un ruolo pratico al di fuori del mini-gioco “Lord of Ver”,considerati veri e propri “animali domestici virtuali” che seguono il giocatore ovunque vada. La loro utilità potrebbe essere limitata, ma il loro valore affettivo e, a volte, economico, è inestimabile.