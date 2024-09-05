Fashion month si riparte | le novità le date e le sfilate da tenere d’occhio

Leggi tutta la notizia su amica

(Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Settembre, nel mondo della moda, significa una sola cosa: il ritorno delle. Ildedicato alle collezioni Primavera/Estate 2025 è uno di quelli dad’occhio, pieno die piccole rivoluzioni. Tra debutti eccellenti (Alessandro Michele per Valentino) grandi assenti (Giorgio Armani che si prende una pausa da Milano) anniversari e trasferimenti tra le due sponde dell’Oceano, ecco tutto ciò che c’è da sapere sulleWeek di Londra, New York, Milano e Parigi. Leeuropee a New York Ad aprire le danze è, come di consueto, New York – in calendario dal 6 all’11 settembre.