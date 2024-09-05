Fashion month, si riparte: le novità, le date e le sfilate da tenere d’occhio (Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Settembre, nel mondo della moda, significa una sola cosa: il ritorno delle sfilate. Il Fashion month dedicato alle collezioni Primavera/Estate 2025 è uno di quelli da tenere d’occhio, pieno di novità e piccole rivoluzioni. Tra debutti eccellenti (Alessandro Michele per Valentino) grandi assenti (Giorgio Armani che si prende una pausa da Milano) anniversari e trasferimenti tra le due sponde dell’Oceano, ecco tutto ciò che c’è da sapere sulle Fashion Week di Londra, New York, Milano e Parigi. Le sfilate europee a New York Ad aprire le danze è, come di consueto, New York – in calendario dal 6 all’11 settembre.Leggi tutta la notizia su amicaNotizie su altre fonti
