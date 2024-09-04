NX Group Invests in Japanese Autonomous Indoor Drone Flight Control System Developer Spiral (Di mercoledì 4 settembre 2024) TOKYO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. acquired on August 23 a stake in Spiral Inc., a Japanese startup providing non-SLAM (*1) Control Systems that enable Autonomous Indoor Drone navigation, through an investment by the NX Global Innovation Fund. Spiral logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202408225244-O2-J90x3T1C NX logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202408225244-O1-dFySdMhm Profile of Spiral Spiral is a startup company developing the MarkFlex (R) Air (*2) Autonomous Drone Flight Control System specialized for Indoor use. While ordinary Drones use GPS and sensors to navigate while referring to a pre-made map of a facility, Drones equipped with Spiral's technology can navigate in areas with no radio reception by following routes input via dedicated software and recognizing QR codes on walls.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
