Gabriel Millan joins Mars as Chief Financial Officer for Petcare business (Di mercoledì 4 settembre 2024) BRUSSELS, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Today, Mars named Gabriel Millan as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for their leading pet health, services, and nutrition business. Millan, who will join the business in December, will lead the global finance function for the $30B+ Petcare business, reporting to Loïc Moutault, President of Mars Petcare. Millan has over 25 years' experience in corporate finance, strategy, M&A and IT at Fortune-500/FTSE-100 companies across consumer goods and life sciences. He has led global finance organizations with a track record of driving transformation and accelerating talent and diversity within the function. Loïc Moutault, Mars Petcare Global President said: "We're thrilled to welcome Gabriel. His combination of deep finance experience, proven impact and passion for talent development will be real assets to our team.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Today, Mars named Gabriel Millan as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for their leading pet health, services, and nutrition business. Millan, who will join the business in December, will lead the global finance function for the $30B+ Petcare business, reporting to Loïc Moutault, President of Mars Petcare. Millan has over 25 years' experience in corporate finance, strategy, M&A and IT at Fortune-500/FTSE-100 companies across consumer goods and life sciences. He has led global finance organizations with a track record of driving transformation and accelerating talent and diversity within the function. Loïc Moutault, Mars Petcare Global President said: "We're thrilled to welcome Gabriel. His combination of deep finance experience, proven impact and passion for talent development will be real assets to our team.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Gabriel Millan joins Mars as Chief Financial Officer for Petcare business - Today, Mars named Gabriel millan as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for their leading pet health, services, and nutrition business. millan, who will join the business in December, will lead the global f ... adnkronos
- ComEd Recognized as National Leader for Impact on Driving Jobs and Investment to Illinois - ComEd leads peer energy companies in attracting major, job-creating business projects with strong reliability performance and access to clean ... 01net
- PULSEE Luce e Gas e Genoa Cfc partner del docufilm “Seydou – il sogno non ha colore” - L’impegno di Pulsee per i diritti umani e contro ogni forma di discriminazione, arriva alla 81° Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica di Venezia, forte di una collaborazione che vede la energy ... liquidarte
Video Gabriel MillanVideo Gabriel Millan