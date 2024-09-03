TOPDON at Automechanika Frankfurt 2024: Pioneering Diagnostic Innovation (Di martedì 3 settembre 2024) ROCKAWAY, N.J., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti Video di Tendenza
From September 10-14, TOPDON will showcase its state-of-the-art technologies at Automechanika Frankfurt, the premier global trade fair for the automotive aftermarket. We will feature new Diagnostic solutions for vehicles and motorcycles, alongside our latest battery testers, chargers, jump starters, and thermal imagers. Our 56-square-meter exhibition space will be strategically divided into three thematic areas: Diagnostic tools, battery service, and thermal imagers. Highlights include: TopScan and TopScan Moto: Revolutionary DIY scanners for automobiles and motorcycles, which turn your smartphone into a smart Diagnostic tool. Phoenix Series: Advanced Diagnostic tools renowned for their comprehensive capabilities and ease of use, including the newly released Phoenix Lite 3, as well as flagship models Phoenix Smart and Max.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
