NCIS: Origins i consigli di Mark Harmon per il giovane Gibbs (Di lunedì 2 settembre 2024) La serie di lunga data non smette di accogliere nuovi attori nel suo roaster e nemmeno nuovi spettatori a quanto pare Quest'autunno, Leroy Jethro Gibbs avrà la possibilità di esplorare i suoi trascorsi nella nuova serie televisiva NCIS: Origins. La serie prequel avrà come protagonista Austin Stowell nei panni del giovane Gibbs, anche se Mark Harmon darà voce alla versione più anziana del personaggio come voce narrante della serie. Secondo quanto riportato da TV Insider, Stowell si è detto pronto a riprendere il ruolo di Gibbs dopo che Harmon ha trascorso anni a modellare il personaggio in NCIS. Tenendo conto di questo, Stowell sa che sarà una sfida fare suo il personaggio, quindi ha fatto del suo meglio per prepararsi. SiLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
- 'NCIS' Character's Season 22 Return Just Got Spoiled - Katrina Law joined ncis towards the end of Season 18 in a recurring role before being upped to series regular for Season 19 when Jess joined the team. She became an instant fan-favorite and fit right ... popculture
- 'NCIS: Origins' Just Cast Its Third Returning Character With An Actor Who's Already Appeared In The Franchise - 'ncis: origins' Just Cast Its Third Returning Character With An Actor Who's Already Appeared In The Franchise ... msn
- 'NCIS Origins' Lead Actor Got This Important Advice From Beloved Original Series Star - Their tragic deaths were something that haunted Gibbs in the original ncis series from the pilot and beyond. Now we're getting a look at preparations made ahead of the prequel series. According to ... msn
Video NCIS OriginsVideo NCIS Origins