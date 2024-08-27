STOCK SPIRITS GROUP PRESENTS ITS NEW SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY AND INAUGURAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT FOR 2023 (Di martedì 27 agosto 2024) The STOCK SPIRITS GROUP has committed to reducing its scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 42% and by minimum 20% scope 31 by 2030 as part of its revised SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY built on the pillars of People, Planet, Processes. To support the implementation of the STRATEGY, the GROUP announced a number of intermediate, specific and measurable commitments for each of the three pillars. The GROUP has also published a SUSTAINABILITY REPORT for 2023 to detail the measures taken to reduce environmental impact, a renewed governance model, ways to support local communities and create the best possible working conditions for employees. WARSAW, Poland, Aug.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
