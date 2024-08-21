Alphyn Receives Notice of Claims Allowance for U.S. Patent Covering Zabalafin Hydrogel (Di mercoledì 21 agosto 2024) ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti Video di Tendenza
Alphyn, a clinical-stage dermatology company developing first-in-class Multi-Target Therapeutics®, announced today that it has received a Notice of Claims Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Covering compositions and methods of use for the drug formulation of Zabalafin Hydrogel (AB-101a) for atopic dermatitis. Once issued, the Patent will cover Zabalafin Hydrogel through 2042 and will be eligible for listing in the FDA's Orange Book providing additional protection benefits once Zabalafin Hydrogel is approved by the FDA. Zabalafin Hydrogel is Alphyn's lead product candidate and is being developed as the first therapeutic for AD to directly treat AD's itch, directly treat bacteria that are increasingly thought to cause AD's inflammation and flares and cause infected AD skin and directly treat AD's inflammation.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
