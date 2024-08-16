Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars: Die With A Smile è la ballad dell’estate (Di venerdì 16 agosto 2024) Insieme fanno la bellezza di 300 milioni di dischi venduti e 28 Grammy Awards vinti. Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars, due tra i più importanti artisti pop contemporanei, hanno messo insieme i loro talenti nel nuovo singolo Die With A Smile, pubblicato stanotte in streaming audio e video. Il videoclip, in poche ore, è già arrivato a oltre un milione e mezzo di visualizzazioni, un numero destinato a crescere esponenzialmente nei prossimi giorni. La canzone non farà parte di un futuro progetto a due voci, in stile Silk Sonic, ma, pur essendo una collaborazione “one shot”, è destinata comunque a lasciare il segno.Leggi tutta la notizia su panoramaNotizie su altre fonti
Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars insieme in "Die With A Smile": "Siamo rimasti svegli tutta la notte e abbiamo fatto questa canzone"

"Non c'è nessuno come lui". Era circa mezzanotte quando sono arrivata e sono rimasta sbalordita quando ho sentito cosa avesse iniziato a fare. E Bruno Mars aggiunge: "Lavorare con Gaga è stato un vero onore. La canzone, prodotta dai due artisti insieme a D'Mile e Andrew Watt, è accompagnata da un videoclip ufficiale diretto in collaborazione con Bruno Mars.
Geolier – Episodio D'Amore: La traccia, in grado di unire il mondo urban a quello della canzone napoletana, crea un ponte tra passato e presente: un vero episodio d'amore che si vuole vivere fino in fondo, nonostante l'esito sia già scritto.
- Die With a Smile, la traduzione e il testo della canzone di Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars - [Intro: Lady Gaga] (Ooh, ooh) [Verse 1: Bruno Mars] I, I just woke up from a dream Where you and I had to say goodbye And I don’t know what it all means But since I survived, I realized [Pre-Chorus: Bruno Mars] Wherever you go, that’s where I’ll follow Nobody’s promised tomorrow So I’ma love you every night like it’s the last night Like it’s the last night [Chorus: Bruno Mars] If the world was ending I’d wanna be next to you If the party was over And our time on Earth was through I’d wanna hold you just for a while And die with a smile If the world was ending I’d wanna be next to you [Post-Chorus: Lady Gaga] (Ooh, ooh) [Verse 2: Lady Gaga, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars] Ooh, lost, lost in the words that we scream I don’t even wanna do this anymore ‘Cause you already know what you mean to me And our love’s the only one worth fighting for [Pre-Chorus: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars] Wherever you go, that’s where I’ll follow Nobody’s promised tomorrow So I’ma love you every night like it’s the last night Like it’s the last night [Chorus: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga] If the world was ending I’d wanna be next to you If the party was over And our time on Earth was through I’d wanna hold you just for a while And die with a smile If the world was ending I’d wanna be next to you [Bridge: Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga & Both] Right next to you Next to you Right next to you Oh-oh [Chorus: Lady Gaga, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Bruno Mars] If the world was ending I’d wanna be next to you If the party was over And our time on Earth was through I’d wanna hold you just for a while And die with a smile If the world was ending I’d wanna be next to you If the world was ending I’d wanna be next to you [Outro: Lady Gaga, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars] (Ooh, ooh) I’d wanna be next to you Bruno Mars nel video di Die With a SmileThe post Die With a Smile, la traduzione e il testo della canzone di Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars appeared first on CinemaSerieTV. cinemaserietv
