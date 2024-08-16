Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars | Die With A Smile è la ballad dell’estate

Leggi tutta la notizia su panorama

(Di venerdì 16 agosto 2024) Insieme fanno la bellezza di 300 milioni di dischi venduti e 28 Grammy Awards vinti., due tra i più importanti artisti pop contemporanei, hanno messo insieme i loro talenti nel nuovo singolo Die, pubblicato stanotte in streaming audio e video. Il videoclip, in poche ore, è già arrivato a oltre un milione e mezzo di visualizzazioni, un numero destinato a crescere esponenzialmente nei prossimi giorni. La canzone non farà parte di un futuro progetto a due voci, in stile Silk Sonic, ma, pur essendo una collaborazione “one shot”, è destinata comunque a lasciare il segno.