Crystal Lagoons Brings Beach Life to Bucharest

(Di martedì 13 agosto 2024) MIAMI, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/With tickets sold out a week ahead of the launch,has just inaugurated Lagoon Park, a Public Access® project, also known as PAL® developments, in Romanian capital. The centerpiece of the new development is a largeline lagoon, suitable for swimming and water sports, accessible to all through ticketed entry. The lagoon is surrounded by 11,000 m² of white sandyes, restaurants,bars, terraces, sports and events areas, exhibition halls, green areas, and bespoke services that will complement the lagoon, epitomizing the quintessential PAL® experience.