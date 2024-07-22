Global Distinction for Piraeus at the 2024 Euromoney Excellence Awards (Di lunedì 22 luglio 2024) ATHENS, Greece, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Piraeus proudly announces that it has received three prestigious international Awards at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024. During the ceremony, which took place on July 18, 2024, in London, Piraeus was recognized with the "The World's Best Bank Transformation" award, acknowledging its turnaround story. This Distinction highlights the Bank's successful journey, marked by a strategic overhaul and a return to profitability, fueled by innovative digital solutions, customer-centric services and sustainable practices. Mr. Christos Megalou, CEO of Piraeus, stated: "This international recognition at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence,2024 is a testament to our unwavering strategic focus on Excellence, innovation, and ethical banking practices.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
