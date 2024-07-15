Beijing to Fully Open Ming Tombs to Tourists to Further Showcase Ming Dynasty Culture at The Ming Culture Forum 2024 (Di lunedì 15 luglio 2024) (Adnkronos) - Beijing, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 July 2024 - The Ming Culture Forum 2024 was recently held in the district of Changping in Beijing. With the theme of “The Splendid Age of the Colorful Ming,” it is composed of Forums, one international academic seminar, cultural relics exhibitions and cultural activities, with more than 30 of them in total which will be held throughout the year. More than 100 national treasures were unveiled at the Opening ceremony. The event on the whole has reached a new height in terms of scale, embodies a broader cultural perspective, gathers a wealth of cultural relics of the Ming Dynasty, and features a series of wonderful activities. It aims to give full play to Changping's abundant Ming cultural resources, do a good job in the protection and inheritance of the Ming Tombs, a world cultural heritage site, and help enhance Beijing's reputation as a famous historical and cultural city.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
