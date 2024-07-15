Beijing to Fully Open Ming Tombs to Tourists to Further Showcase Ming Dynasty Culture at The Ming Culture Forum 2024

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 15 luglio 2024) (Adnkronos) -, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 July- Thewas recently held in the district of Changping in. With the theme of “The Splendid Age of the Colorful,” it is composed ofs, one international academic seminar, cultural relics exhibitions and cultural activities, with more than 30 of them in total which will be held throughout the year. More than 100 national treasures were unveiled at theing ceremony. The event on the whole has reached a new height in terms of scale, embodies a broader cultural perspective, gathers a wealth of cultural relics of the, and features a series of wonderful activities. It aims to give full play to Changping's abundantcultural resources, do a good job in the protection and inheritance of the, a world cultural heritage site, and help enhance's reputation as a famous historical and cultural city.