Perché l'Air Jordan 4 RM Grandma's Driveway di Nigel Sylvester è una sneaker molto importante (Di mercoledì 10 luglio 2024) Dopo quella che è sembrata un'eternità di attesa (che si converte in circa quattro mesi nell'universo delle sneaker), la Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 RM Grandma's Driveway è finalmente arrivata. Ed è una cosa importante. Perché non solo è una nuova collaborazione Air Jordan firmata dal professionista della BMX (l'ultima risale a più di cinque anni fa), ma è anche la prima collaborazione in assoluto a colpire la nuovissima Air Jordan 4 RM. Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 RM Grandma's Driveway NikeNato nel Queens, a New York, Sylvester è probabilmente conosciuto soprattutto per la serie di film Go, in cui ha offerto agli spettatori un punto di vista di prima mano mentre attraversava alcuni dei luoghi e dei punti di riferimento più famosi del mondo.Leggi tutta la notizia su gqitaliaNotizie su altre fonti
- ‘Dream that never died’: Michigan wrestler bound for Paris Olympics - Twice, before the Olympics in Tokyo and Rio, a heavyweight Greco-Roman wrestler from Fowlerville in mid-Michigan came within a hair’s breadth of living out his Olympic dream. Twice, he fell just short ... wjtv
- Air Jordan and Nigel Sylvester Reunited for Another Can’t-Miss Collab - Five years after his last jordan linkup, BMX legend Nigel Sylvester is back with the Nigel Sylvester x Air jordan 4 RM 'Grandma's driveway'—the first-ever collab to hit the all-new Air jordan 4 RM. gq
- New section of First Street finished as part of controversial Wilderness Crossing development - Developers of Wilderness Crossing, a controversial housing project near Wilderness Park and a Native sweat lodge, have finished a new stretch of First Street. journalstar
Video Perché AirVideo Perché Air