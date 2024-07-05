Carole e Michael Middleton in tribuna a Wimbledon, di Kate non c’è traccia: “La sua salute e il suo recupero sono prioritari” (Di venerdì 5 luglio 2024) L’assenza della Principessa Kate a Wimbledon si fa sentire. A sostituirla ci hanno pensato i suoi genitori, Michael e Carole Middleton, che hanno occupato i posti d’onore sul Palco reale, ma certo la loro presenza non è stata minimamente paragonabile. Patron dell’All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club dal 2016, Kate è solitamente una delle protagoniste dell’evento, capace di rubare la scena anche ai tennisti, ma quest’anno sta combattendo contro un tumore che da inizio anno la tiene lontana dai riflettori. Il club spera ancora di accoglierla per la presentazione dei trofei, offrendole tutta la flessibilità possibile: “Lavoriamo con lei e le offriamo tutta la flessibilità possibile“, ha dichiarato la presidente del club Debbie Jevans al Telegraph, sottolineando però che “la sua salute e il suo recupero sono prioritari“.Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfattoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
