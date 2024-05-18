Fonte : zonawrestling di 18 mag 2024

VIDEO: Kevin Owens riappare in Svezia al concerto di Taylor Swift (Di sabato 18 maggio 2024) Kevin Owens ha lasciato un segno importante in WWE, affrontando alcune delle migliori star del settore nel corso della sua notevole carriera. Da un paio di settimane è assente dalla TV, facendosi vedere l’ultima volta a Backlash, dove lui e Randy Orton hanno perso un match di coppia grazie al debutto di Tanga Loa. Periodo di svago Karina Leilah, moglie di Kevin, ha caricato sulle sue Instagram story una foto e un VIDEO di Owens con la figlia al più recente concerto di Taylor Swift nell’ambito del tour The Eras. La serata si è svolto a Stoccolma, in Svezia, alla Friends Arena, dove tutta la famiglia Owens era riunita. Ai fan manca sicuramente vedere il Prizefighter combattere negli show e molti attendono con ...
