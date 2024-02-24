LIVE Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 in DIRETTA | il gruppo Van Aert raggiunge la testa della corsa

LIVE Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 in DIRETTA: il gruppo Van Aert raggiunge la testa della corsa (Di sabato 24 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 13.22 95 chilometri percorsi fino ad ora, quando abbiamo superato da poco le due ore di corsa. 13.19 Il gruppetto Van Aert raggiunge i 9 al comando: sono dunque 32 in testa adesso. 13.16 Passato il tratto di pavé di Lange Munte. Meno di 15 chilometri e si sale sul Kattenberg, prima salita che inaugura il tratto di corsa vera e propria. 13.13 Aggiornamento sui distacchi: Samuele Battistella (Astana), Manlio Moro (Movistar), Lars Boven (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Alexis Gougeard (Cofidis), Sander De Pestel (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), Sean Flynn, Frank van den Broek (Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL), Elias Maris (Team Flanders-Baloise) e Jelle Vermoote (Bingoal WB) hanno poco meno di 30” sui primi inseguitori, la seconda parte del ...
