Paper week 2024 | Salerno capitale del riciclo della carta | dall’8 aprile l’evento promosso da Comieco

Fonte : ildenaro
Paper week 2024, Salerno capitale del riciclo della carta: dall’8 aprile l’evento promosso da Comieco (Di mercoledì 21 febbraio 2024) Prende il via l’8 aprile la settimana che Comieco dedica alla formazione e informazione su dall’8 al 14 aprile torna la Paper week promossa da Comieco, Consorzio Nazionale per il Recupero e il riciclo degli imballaggi cellulosici, in collaborazione con Federazione carta e Grafica e Unirima e con il patrocinio di ANCI, del Ministero dell’Ambiente e della Sicurezza Energetica e di Utilitalia. Per una settimana su tutto il territorio nazionale si alterneranno iniziative, convegni, laboratori e spettacoli gratuiti – virtuali e in presenza – che animeranno una grande campagna corale di formazione e informazione su carta e cartone e sul loro riciclo. Quest’anno la Paper ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su ildenaro

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

Study reveals main obstacles to effective teaching: A separate paper released last week by the CIS defines the science of learning as the integration of cognitive science and educational psychology insights with effective teaching practices. It ...

Helping Students Thrive Now: Here’s something I wrote about the topic for Character Lab as a Tip of the Week: “What do you mean by this phrase It’s incorrect and adds nothing to the sentence. Omit.” Professor Jones’ ...

UP has become 'paper-leak Pradesh': Congress attacks BJP: The Congress on Wednesday hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the dangerous trend of paper leaks and asserted that all such examinations should be conducted again with the age limit ...

Video di Tendenza

Video Paper week
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.