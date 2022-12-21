WWE | Edge quando tornerà sulle scene?

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di mercoledì 21 dicembre 2022) All’inizio di quest’anno, The Judgment Day ha inserito Finn Balor nel gruppo e ha estromessodalla stable. Due mesi dopo, la Rated R Superstar è tornata nella compagnia per vendicarsi e smantellare la fazione. Tuttavia, la situazione si è capovoltaDominik Mysterio si è unito al team. A ottobre, l’Hall of Famer ha affrontato Balor in un “I Quit” match. Durante l’incontro, la stable ha minacciato l’ex World Heavyweight Champion e successivamente ha attaccato anche sua moglie, Beth Phoenix per toglierli di mezzo. Voci di corridoio Secondo un recente rumor, l’Ultimate Opportunista vendicarsi della fazione nel suo paese d’origine, il Canada, dove si terrà l’Elimination Chamber premium live event, il 18 febbraio 2023.