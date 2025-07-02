Star Wars | Dan Stevens darà voce a un villain nella serie animata LEGO intitolata Rebuild the Galaxy

Il celebre attore britannico Dan Stevens si unisce al cast di LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past, portando una presenza di grande impatto come voce del nuovo villain Solitus. Con la seconda stagione in arrivo su Disney+, l’attesa cresce tra i fan di Star Wars e degli animatori LEGO. Il suo contributo promette di aggiungere un tocco di profondità e mistero alla narrazione, elevando ulteriormente questa avventura epica. La sorpresa è appena iniziata!

Tra i doppiatori della serie animata LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, in arrivo con la seconda stagione Pieces of the Past, ci sarà anche la star britannica, ecco i dettagli. La serie animata LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past, realizzata per Disney+, avrà un nuovo villain: Solitus. A dare voce al personaggio sarà l'attore britannico Dan Stevens, come rivelato recentemente dai produttori del progetto. Il coinvolgimento di Stevens nello show animato Il nuovo capitolo della storia iniziata nel 2024 con Rebuild the Galaxy sarà composto da quattro episodi, prodotti da Lucasfilm e LEGO Group, e debutterà in streaming su Disney+ il 19 settembre.

