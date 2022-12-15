“The 9th life”, una mostra di Alexander Skorobogatov all’ex Lanificio (Di giovedì 15 dicembre 2022) “The 9th life”, questo il titolo della mostra con cui Luigi Solito Galleria Contemporanea conclude il 2022. In mostra all’ex Lanificio “The 9th life”, le opere di Alexander Skorobogatov, artista russo che si è formato artisticamente a Berlino – dove si è trasferito giovanissimo – espone in Italia con una propria personale per la prima ... L'articolo proviene da Espresso napoletano. Leggi su espressonapoletano
UNVEILING OF PRINTEMPS CHRISTMAS WINDOWS - Wednesday November 9th at 5.30 pm - ISABELLE HUPPERT and NAOMI CAMPBELL - on behalf of LOEWE - unveiled the Christmas windows of Printemps Haussmann in Paris
UNVEILING OF PRINTEMPS CHRISTMAS WINDOWS - Wednesday November 9th at 5.30 pm - ISABELLE HUPPERT and NAOMI CAMPBELL - on behalf of LOEWE - unveiled the Christmas windows of Printemps Haussmann in Paris
Former US Sec. of Veterans Affairs & Daughter Launch Chronic Pain Care Startup, Override, Raise $3.5M, Acquire Leading Pain Coaching CompanyIn 2014, President Obama appointed him as the VA's Undersecretary of Health, and in 2017, President Trump appointed him to his Cabinet as the 9th VA Secretary. Under his leadership, the VA created ...
Lectra's Ideation on the Road Wraps Up Three - City TourThe three - city tour, which hit major cities from coast to coast, began in New York on November 9th, followed by Mexico on November 17 th , and Los Angeles on December 8 th providing expert insight ... Alexander Skorobogatov The 9th life - art a part of cult(ure) art a part of cult(ure)
EU approves 9th package of sanctions against RussiaIn the near future, the decision of the Council is expected to be published in the "Official Journal of the EU" with the names of the legal entities and individuals who have been blacklisted, after wh ...
Texas Advances Past San Diego for 9th NCAA Title AppearanceLogan Eggleston, the three-time Big 12 player of the year, had the game-winning kill to reach 16 on the match and No. 1 overall seed Texas beat San Diego 26-28, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20 in the semifinals ...
The 9thSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The 9th