Japan | Sardinia protagonist at Expo 2025 in Osaka with a focus on culture and tourism

Sardegna brilla come protagonista all’Expo 2025 di Osaka, mettendo in mostra le sue ricche tradizioni culturali e turistiche. Durante la conferenza stampa del 27 giugno, l’isola ha catturato l’attenzione internazionale con il tema "Sardinia: new experiences, more emotions in the heart of the Mediterranean Sea", sottolineando il suo ruolo unico nel panorama globale. Un’opportunità imperdibile per scoprire le meraviglie di questa gemma del Mediterraneo.

(Adnkronos) – July 03, 2025 Sardinia showcased its cultural and tourism traditions at Expo 2025 Osaka, during a press conference held on June 27. The theme of the event, "Sardinia: new experiences, more emotions in the heart of the Mediterranean Sea", highlighted the importance of the region in the Italian and international context.

